The Ludington girls basketball team started its 2019-20 season at Hawley Gymnasium against Reeths-Puffer in a non-conference game and were defeated, 70-37.

It also marked the return of head coach Jon Stowe to the Orioles sideline for the first time since the 2012 season, and he knew he was facing a talented Reeths-Puffer squad.

“I was excited to get the season started, but I knew this would be a tough match up for us and we might struggle with their athleticism,” said Stowe. “We had some first-game jitters, and this was their third game of the year and they proved to be a very solid ball club.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.