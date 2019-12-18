The Ludington girls basketball team hosted the Fremont Packers on Tuesday night at Hawley Gymnasium in a non conference match up and came away with a 47-26 victory.

In the first quarter, both teams were hampered by turnovers caused by effective defensive pressure which also forced both teams to shoot a low percentage from the field. After battling each other tough for the first eight minutes, the Packers held a slim 12-9 lead.

