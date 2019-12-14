The Ludington’s girls basketball used its pressure defense to get a blowout Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory against Muskegon Catholic Friday at Hawley Gymnasium, 68-18.

“Pressure defense has been our goal since the start of the preseason,” said Ludington head coach Jon Stowe. “We were not very effective on Tuesday night with our defense, but we worked on some things the last couple of days in practice to help improve our defense overall.”

