The Western Michigan Warriors paid a visit to Hawley Gymnasium on Friday night in a key girls basketball match-up in the Lakes 8 Conference. At the end of a highly contested game, the Orioles girls came away with a very important win heading into Christmas break, 35-23.

“We can’t be anything but happy with the result tonight,” said Ludington coach Jon Stowe. “It wasn’t always pretty, but there is no fault in our effort and hustle. We go after people, we make silly mistakes and we are not polished at times, but you just can’t coach the desire and the aggressiveness that we play with for 32 minutes.

“We are fighting for loose balls and that is sort of becoming our identity, and I love where we are headed.”

