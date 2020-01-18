After having a week off from their last game, the Ludington girls basketball team hit the court again on Friday night, hosting the Muskegon Heights Tigers at Hawley Gymnasium in a runaway Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory, 66-17

It was also a special evening for local veterans as the Ludington Athletic Department hosted a Veterans Appreciation Night.

“We were a little sloppy tonight, more than a coach would like, but in spurts we were really aggressive on defense,” said Ludington coach Jon Stowe. “We played hard without fouling and did not put them on the free throw line, which is to our advantage.”

