MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys basketball team opened the 2019-20 season with a non-conference contest at Reeths-Puffer, and the Rockets used a second quarter scoring spurt to win, 51-36.

The Orioles (0-1) trailed by four points going into the second quarter, and Reeths-Puffer used a 19-7 scoring binge to earn a 32-16 halftime lead. The two teams were roughly even from there.

"I thought we competed well," Ludington coach Thad Shank said. "If you take away that second quarter, we played even. We struggled with finishing at the rim. They have some strong, athletic kids that make it tough."

