MANISTEE — Just watching the two teams warm up before the game, Ludington’s height advantage over Manistee was obvious.

The Orioles used it all night to penetrate inside and dominate the glass on both ends of the floor en route to an easy 50-19 Lakes 8 Activities Conference win Friday night in Manistee for their sixth straight win.

“Well, we’re learning,” Ludington head coach Jon Stowe said. “Most coaches have the year before or the summer to work on plays, continuity and their scheme.

“I came on at the very last second, and I got a lot of things that I want to do ... probably too many ... and it’s taking us a little while to adjust. I’m happy with the direction we’re heading. We’ve certainly made improvements since opening day.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.