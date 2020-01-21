SCOTTVILLE — After not beating cross-county rival Mason County Central the past two seasons, the Ludington Orioles girls basketball team had some extra motivation for Monday night’s game.

The Orioles’ suffocating press along with efficient shooting inside were the keys to grab bragging rights once again in the rivalry, topping Central, 61-30.

“I haven’t been here for the last couple matchups, but I know for our girls this was big, especially the seniors,” said Ludington head coach Jon Stowe. “This was a game they circled on the calendar a long time ago, and this was something they really wanted so I’m happy for them.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.