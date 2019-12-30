ZEELAND — Outside shooting helped Ludington to get into a lead against Zeeland East, and the Orioles were able to hold off a late charge by the host Chix to win the Zeeland East holiday tournament Saturday, 57-53.

The Orioles (4-2) sank several three-pointers in the second quarter alone to help get into a 33-31 halftime lead.

“We were probably down 24-14 until things felt like normal when we started to hit the three-point shot. Probably on the last four possessions of the second quarter, we hit those threes to propel us into the lead,” Ludington coach Thad Shank said.

