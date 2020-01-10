MANISTEE — Breaking away from a three-point game at the start of the third quarter, the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Marion to post a convincing 51-33 Western Michigan D League victory Thursday night in Manistee.

It was the Sabers’ (5-1, 5-0 WMD) fourth straight win, while the Eagles (1-4, 1-4 WMD) lost for the fourth straight time.

Certainly, it could have been better as head coach Mike Feliczak said.

“We didn’t play a complete game. We played good enough to win,” Sabers head coach Mike Feliczak said. “We’ve got to put together four quarters and then we’ll be a better team.

“We seem happy to play half a game, and we do well at that and we won a game tonight and we’re happy. It took a couple quarters tonight for the kids to get focused and dialed in with a little intensity.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.