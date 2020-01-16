MANISTEE — Rylee Feliczak scored 23 points and had 13 rebounds in leading the Manistee Catholic girls’ basketball team to a 46-40 Western Michigan D League victory Wednesday night over previously undefeated Walkerville in Manistee.

The Sabers (6-3, 6-1 WMD) picked up their third straight win, and climbed into a tie for first place in the league with the Wildcats (9-1, 6-1 WMD), who had received an honorable mention in the state poll Tuesday.

“We’d heard about them, but I hadn’t scouted them,” Sabers’ head coach Todd Erickson said. “We knew they like the three ball."

