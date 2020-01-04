MANISTEE — Manistee’s girls basketball team outscored visiting Grant, 8-2, in the fourth quarter to pull away for a hard-fought 37-31 non-conference victory Friday night in Manistee.

The Chippewas (3-4) drew closer to the .500 mark with their second straight win. They’d entered the break with a 44-26 defeat of Muskegon Catholic Central in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

“It was nice coming off our break with a win,” Manistee head coach Chelsea Matley said. “The girls had been sitting around for two weeks and sometimes you never know what you’re going to get.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.