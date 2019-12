FRANKFORT — Manistee’s girls basketball team had a strong first half, but a bad third quarter was the difference in the game as Frankfort came away with a 56-48 non-conference win Tuesday night in Frankfort.

The Chippewas (1-4) took a five-point lead at the half, 32-27, after trailing the Panthers, 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.

