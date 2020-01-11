CUSTER — The Marion Eagles paid a visit to Custer on Friday night and defeated Mason County Eastern, 30-25, in a West Michigan D League and low-scoring and physical contest.

“Both teams came out and played a clean, physical game tonight,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “We had some girls in foul trouble throughout the game and changed some of the things that we wanted to do both on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.”

