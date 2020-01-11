MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team saw a marked improvement in its effort, but Oakridge delivered a defeat of the Spartans, 67-62.

“It was a great response to Wednesday’s game,” said Central coach Tim Genson, referring to Wednesday’s loss to Montague. “We were a totally, completely different team than what we were on Wednesday. It was really good to see. I was really proud of the guys. We did some good things.”

The Spartans (2-4, 1-3 West Michigan Conference) owned a lead after the first three quarters, including a 37-29 halftime lead. But the Eagles (5-3, 4-0 WMC) outscored Central, 28-13, in the fourth quarter to get the victory.

