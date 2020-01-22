RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with sixth-ranked Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference contest for the better part of three quarters Tuesday night in Ravenna.

But the Bulldogs were able to get extend the deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Spartans, 50-35.

“We kind of got nipped by a little more depth and they stretched it out a little. We were down five going into the fourth, and quickly, they went on a 5-0 run to start the fourth and got us down 10,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson “We scored, and we just couldn’t get anything to happen.”

