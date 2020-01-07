HESPERIA — Mason County Central's girls basketball team returned from the Christmas holidays to score a 40-32 non-conference victory Monday night at Hesperia.

The Spartans (2-5) used a five-point scoring edge in the second quarter to earn the lead at the break, 16-12. Central then was able to break a little more free of the Panthers in the fourth quarter for the victory.

"Charlie Banks and Braylen Green didn't score a lot, but they had to guard their best player, Emily Bayle," Central coach Mike Weinert said. "They held her to 16 points, and eight of those were at the free throw line. They worked their tails off and did a good job."

