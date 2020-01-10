SCOTTVILLE — After losing four all-conference players to graduation this past season, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has been looking for a consistent source of offense.

The offensive woes continued Thursday night as the Spartans failed to pick up their first conference win of the season, falling to Shelby at home, 42-30.

“We dug ourselves into a hole early,” said Spartan head coach Mike Weinert, “We had 22 turnovers and about 14 came in the first half. We started seeing things come together in the second, (but) it just wasn’t enough.”

