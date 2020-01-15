SCOTTVILLE — It proved to be an emphatic night for Mason County Central’s Jeffery Carrier in a non-conference contest against Manistee Tuesday in Scottville as the Spartans won, 46-35.

The Davenport-bound senior was a one-man wrecking crew for the Spartans, scoring 24 of his 32 points in the first half. He also finished with seven rebounds and two steals as he completely dominated the first half.

“He just was, he hit his first 10 shots, and I think they were focused on him,” Central coach Tim Genson said. “He made a couple of threes, and he hasn’t hit a three in a while.

“Certainly, Jeffery came out and dominated the game like a Division II kid should.”

