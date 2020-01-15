RAVENNA — Heading into Tuesday winless in conference play, the Mason County Central Spartans girls basketball team won a dogfight down in Ravenna, topping the Bulldogs, 37-36.

“It was one of the most physical games I’ve coached,” said Spartan head coach Mike Weinert. “I’ve got give credit to the girls. It was a total and complete effort by the team sticking to the gameplan and locking in on defense.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.