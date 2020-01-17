SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central coach Tim Genson must have felt a shade of deja vu after the Spartans roared to a 41-20 halftime lead against Shelby Thursday in a West Michigan Conference game in Scottville.

The Spartans, just two days before, sprinted to a big lead against Manistee and then they were able to do just enough to defeat the Chippewas in the second half.

That didn’t happen Thursday as the Spartans defeated the Tigers, 63-43.

“I felt the way we played, and the way we shot, we wanted to hold them to 10 or less in the third (quarter),” said Central coach Tim Genson, “and we did that.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.