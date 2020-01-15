BALDWIN — Three double-digit scorers helped lead the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team to a fifth Western Michigan D League win over the year as they beat Baldwin on the road 58-47.

“It was our strongest first three quarters of the season,” said Cardinals head coach Mark Forner. “We played at a high level for those first three quarters, and then struggled a bit to finish.”

The Cardinals (5-2, 5-1 WMD) led 15-9 after the first quarter, and blew open the lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers, 21-11, and leading 36-20 at the half.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.