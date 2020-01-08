BRETHREN — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team suffered its first West Michigan D League loss of the season on Tuesday night at the hands of the Brethren Bobcats (2-1, 2-1 WMD) by the score of 46-44.

The Cardinals (3-2, 3-1 WMD) held a slim 34-30 lead at the half, led by a scoring outburst by Daniel Knizacky who scored 20 first half points including four three pointers and going four for four from the free throw line.

