CUSTER — Mason County Eastern tried to really from a 27-13 halftime deficit in its season-opening non-conference game against White Cloud at home, but the Indians held off the hard-charging Cardinals, 47-45.

The Cardinals (0-1) were doubled up in the first quarter by White Cloud (1-0), 18-9, but began to hit the come back trail in the fourth quarter.

“We started slow and missed several layups in the first and second period. We’ll chalk that up to first game jitters,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We had a difficult time getting anything going offensively in the first half. Too many turnovers and bad decisions."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.