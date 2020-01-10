CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team kept its Western Michigan D League title hopes alive with a resounding 63-33 victory against the visiting Mesick Bulldogs Thursday in Custer.

“You have to win the games at home, I really liked our energy, and especially our defensive effort, led by our seniors,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We really put pressure on their ball handlers, and our defense allows us to get our offense going.”

