CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team continued its good play in Western Michigan D League action by knocking off the visiting Marion Eagles Thursday in Custer, 64-48.

“We started a little slow in the first quarter. It was a combination of us looking ahead to next week and not being focused on our opponent,” said Mason County Eastern head coach Mark Forner, referring to league-leaders Pentwater and Manistee Catholic. “Give Marion… a lot of credit for coming in here and playing us tough and knocking down shots and forced up to pick up our play.

“Our defense continued to grind throughout the night, and I think we wore them down some in the second half.”

