BEAR LAKE — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team played a Western Michigan D League contest at Bear Lake on Tuesday night and came home with a hard fought 60-39 victory.

The Cardinals were up by only two points heading into the third quarter by the score of 35-33. Eastern found its rhythm with its motion offense by scoring 25 points in the quarter to pull away from the Lakers (1-1, 1-1 WMD).

The fourth quarter barrage was led by Devon Jackson with eight points, Daniel Knizacky with seven and Wyatt Crawford with six.

