BRETHREN — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team played a Western Michigan D League game at Brethren on Wednesday night and came away with a hard fought victory, 40-36.

"Both teams were evenly matched," said Eastern coach Jake Smith. "It was a back-and-forth game throughout with Brethren leading after every quarter except the most important one at the end of the game."

