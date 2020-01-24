WALKERVILLE — In a Western Michigan D League contest Thursday, the Mason County Eastern Cardinals and the Walkerville Wildcats battled toe-to-toe for four quarters with the Wildcats coming out with a slim 44-41 league win.

The Cardinals (6-6, 6-3 WMD) jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead in the first quarter but could not hold that momentum as the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game. Eastern had a two-point lead after the first quarter, 15-13.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.