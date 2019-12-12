BEAR LAKE — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team picked up its first win of the year on Wednesday night in convincing fashion by defeating Western Michigan D League opponent Bear Lake, 56-14.

"The girls played hard and a lot more aggressive tonight," said coach Jake Smith. "We only had four turnovers for the game, and our 1-3-1 trap defense caused 30 turnovers and allowed us to score a lot of fast break points."

