CUSTER — The shots finally fell for Mason County Eastern in double overtime as the Cardinals defeated Big Rapids Crossroads in a Western Michigan D League contest Friday night in Custer, 51-48, in double overtime.

The Cardinals struggled from the free throw line late in regulation, but they were 5-of-6 at the line in the second overtime period to go with a big three-pointer from Corinna Hernandez to take the victory.

