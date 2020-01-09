BALDWIN — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team traveled to Baldwin for a non-conference game against Elk Rapids and was defeated, 61-29.

The game was played at Baldwin so the Eastern junior varsity team could play Baldwin's junior varsity as the varsity team took on Elk Rapids.

Eastern started slow in the first quarter and never could catch back up for the entire game. The Cardinals were hurt by having 39 turnovers for the game.

"They played an aggressive zone press that caused us problems all night," said Eastern coach Jake Smith. "They were also rotating 12 girls in and out and sort of wore us down throughout the game."

