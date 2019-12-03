SCOTTVILLE — Points came at a premium Tuesday in the season-opening non-conference game between Manistee and Mason County Central with the Spartans taking the victory in Scottville, 31-21.

The two teams combined for 21 points by halftime, and there were just six field goals. That all changed when the Spartans began to run the floor offensively to push the action.

“The plan was to push the ball the whole game, but I think with our youth we had to get comfortable doing that,” Central coach Mike Weinert said. “We got more comfortable as the game went. We speeded it up more and more. Just with our team make-up, we’re trying to go. We’re trying to push the ball, and we’re trying to get in your face on defense and hopefully get you tired by the end of the game.”

