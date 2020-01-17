MANISTEE — A buzzer-beating three in overtime by Pentwater’s Gannon McDonough lifted the Falcons over Manistee Catholic Thursday night, winning 53-52, at Manistee Catholic.

“I thought both teams played a heck of a game,” said Falcons head coach Ashley Wojtas after the win.

The Sabers (6-2, 6-1 Western Michigan D League) came out and took an early 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but a 17-8 advantage for the Falcons in the second quarter helped them move ahead at the break, leading, 24-20, at the half.

