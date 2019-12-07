CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team opened up its 2019-20 season at home on Friday night against a Western Michigan D League opponent the Walkerville Wildcats.

After an even first quarter, the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0) busted loose for a big second quarter and cruised to a convincing victory, 51-22.

First year Mason County Eastern coach Jake Smith saw some positives in its first game, but will take most of the heat for the results of the game.

“First thing I did after the game is I told the girls that I did not have them prepared for the game tonight,” said Smith. “One hundred percent on me for not having them prepared. I watched Walkerville play on Tuesday night, but did not expect them to shoot such a high percentage from the three-point line.”

