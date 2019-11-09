Ludington High School senior Katie Mesyar will begin final basketball season on Monday just like thousands of others athletes throughout the state, but the difference with Mesyar is she will head into the season having signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Mid-Michigan Community College.

Mesyar said Friday that she was relieved to have that out of the way so she could just concentrate on her final basketball season.

“It is just nice to know where I will be next year and not have that added pressure,” Mesyar said.

