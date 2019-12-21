SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's girls basketball team saw a late three-point lead slip away in the final 20 seconds to Oakridge as the Eagles took a West Michigan Conference contest Friday, 40-38, in Scottville.

The Spartans (1-5, 0-4 WMC) had to come back from a 21-15 halftime deficit, and they led at various points of the second half. But some miscues late allowed Oakridge to score.

