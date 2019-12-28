ZEELAND — Ludington’s boys basketball team scored a victory against Grand Rapids West Catholic in a semifinal game of the Zeeland East Holiday Tournament Friday, 50-38.
The teams were knotted at 18-18 at halftime, and the Orioles used a big third quarter to help get to the lead.
“We just played better in the third quarter than we did all year. We really emphasized running past their full-court pressure. We did a good job of getting in transition and not allowing them to set up their full-court defense,” Orioles coach Thad Shank said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.