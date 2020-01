MARION — After a shaky start offensively, the Pentwater boys basketball team came away with a hard fought conference win Tuesday night, topping Marion, 49-42.

Khole Hofmann had quite the night with 18 points, including an 8-11 mark at the free throw stripe, but Falcon head coach Ashley Wojtas was proud of the way her team took control late.

