MESICK — With one starter out for the game and two others battling with injuries during the contest, it was just too much for Pentwater’s girls basketball team to overcome as they fell to Mesick Friday night, 26-23.

“It was a close game the whole way and I was really proud of the effort my girls gave,” said Falcons head coach Joe Gorton. “We are just consumed by injuries right now.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.