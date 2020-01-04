PENTWATER — A mix of back-cuts on offense and turnovers created helped Pentwater to get out to an early lead and get its first victory of the 2019-2020 campaign, 64-17, against Bear Lake in Western Michigan D League play Friday in Pentwater.

The Falcons (1-4, 1-3 WMD) got out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, and it took until 30.6 seconds remaining for Bear Lake to break the ice.

“We’ve been working really hard to install that offense. It’s a brand-new offense, and it’s completely different than what we’ve run before,” Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. “So, I knew there was going to be some growing pains.”

