PENTWATER — A mix of back-cuts on offense and turnovers created helped Pentwater to get out to an early lead and get its first victory of the 2019-2020 campaign, 64-17, against Bear Lake in Western Michigan D League play Friday in Pentwater.

The Falcons (1-4, 1-3 WMD) got out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, and it took until 30.6 seconds remaining for Bear Lake to break the ice.

“We’ve been working really hard to install that offense. It’s a brand-new offense, and it’s completely different than what we’ve run before,” Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. “So, I knew there was going to be some growing pains.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.