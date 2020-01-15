The Pentwater Falcons played host to the Big Rapids Crossroads Cougars on Tuesday night in a West Michigan D League contest and ran away with a convincing, 63-38, victory.

“In the first quarter, we had to gauge what type of defense they were playing, man or zone,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “Between quarters, we talked about how to handle both and came out with a lot of fire, and I was very happy how we shared the ball and our overall defense.

“Our defense stemmed our offense and we had a lot of good transition offense in the second quarter.”

The first quarter began with a quick basket by the Cougars on a layup by Caleb Buys and then the Falcons went a 7-0 run led by their defense creating turnovers and running out for layups on the fast break. The run was led by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr who had four of the seven points. Crossroads came back on a run of their own toward the end of the quarter at 9-5 and the first period ended with Pentwater holding a slim 12-11 lead.

The Falcons came out strong to start the second quarter by scoring the first 10 points including five straight points by Khole Hofmann in the first minute of play. Crossroads did not get their first points of the second until the four-minute mark and only added two free throws for the rest of the time for a total of four points. Meanwhile, Pentwater (4-1, 4-0 WMD) kept up its scoring for the entire second period and finished with 22 total points for the quarter and took a commanding, 34-15, lead into halftime.

The start of the second half saw both teams scoring at will with the teams exchanging both two- and three-point baskets. After the scoring spurt in the first two minutes, both teams were hampered by turnovers and missed scoring opportunities, and in the end, the Falcons outscored the Cougars, 13-7, and led, 47-22, at the end of the third.

The Falcons continued their dominance in the fourth quarter by getting a lot of solid contributions from the entire team, both on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Crossroads (1-7, 1-5 WMD) did hit a few threes late in the game, but it was nowhere near enough as Pentwater finished off the game and came away with a 63-38 league win.

“We had spread scoring tonight, all but one of our nine scored tonight,” added Wojtas. “We have a lot of young players, led by Kohle Hofmann and I am very impressed with our balance tonight and throughout the year so far.

“We are not even peaking yet. We talked yesterday in practice that we are not even close to where we can be, and we just need to keep working on cleaning some things up and sharing the ball.”

Plummer-Eisenlohr led Pentwater with 21 points and three assists. Hofmann added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Blake Bringedahl chipped in with nine points and Julien Nyberg had eight.

Pentwater sits atop the WMD league standings at this time with Manistee Catholic, but Wojtas knows that her team needs to keep focused on a daily basis and to continue to improve.

“We have to take it game by game and focus on our scouting reports and practice like it is a game situation,” said Wojtas. “Rebounding needs to continue to get better, and we shoot a ton of three’s in practice and we need to see a few more of them fall during games.

“We also need to continue to play team defense, and if we can do all of those things then the sky is the limit for this team.”

Pentwater is back in action on Thursday night at Manistee Catholic who is tied with the Falcons for the league lead.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (38)

Hund 1 1-2 4, Singh 4 2-2 14, Peck 1 0-0 2, Carnes5 1-2 13, Slomp 1 1-2 3, Buys 1 0-3 2. Totals: 13 5-11 38.

PENTWATER (63)

Bringedahl 4 0-0 9, Nyberg 4 0-0 8, McDonough 2 0-0 5, Wilkinson 0 1-6 1, Plummer-Eisenlohr 10 1-3 21, Hofmann 5 0-1 12, Lentz 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 28 3-12 63.

Big Rapids Crossroads 11 4 7 16 — 38

Pentwater 12 22 13 16 — 63

Three-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (7): Hund, Singh 4, Carnes 2. Pentwater (4): Bringedahl , McDonough, Hofmann 2. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 10, Pentwater 13. Fouled out—none. JV score—Pentwater 46, Big Rapids Crossroads 18. Pentwater scoring—S. Roberts 2, Kolenda 12, Olivarez 16, Hugo 6, C. Cornelissee 4, Davis 1, J. Roberts 2, H. Cornelissee 3.