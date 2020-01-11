PENTWATER — Although Pentwater never trailed by more than seven points, the offensive effort was not enough as the Falcons fell to Manistee Catholic, Friday, 37-30.

“We dug back in multiple times being within one in the third,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “Ultimately, with no shot clock, it’s tough to dig back into a game down four or five, but I’m very happy with our effort tonight.”

