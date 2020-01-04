MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team had two work overtime to notch a 48-41 Western Michigan D League win over visiting Marion at Manistee Friday night.

The Sabers (3-2, 3-1 WMD) were outscored, 9-7, in the first quarter and 7-6 in the third to trail the Eagles, 16-13, at the halftime break.

But the Sabers turned the tables on the Eagles in the third period, outscoring them, 12-2 to head into the fourth quarter with a 25-18 lead. Marion had an 18-11 advantage in the fourth to tie the game, 36-36, at the end of regulation. The Sabers had a 12-5 edge in the overtime.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.