SCOTTVILLE — Poor shooting in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, doomed Mason County Central in a West Michigan Conference loss at home to Montague, 55-48.

“Missed lay-ups, lost defensive assignments… turnovers,” Mason County Central coach Tim Genson said.

“Turnovers, that’s a given. What they were was scored turnovers. That was the turnovers that hurt us,” he said, referring to turnovers that led to immediate points for Montague.

