SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team suffered a 45-42 West Michigan Conference setback to North Muskegon at home Friday night.

The Spartans (1-1, 0-1 WMC) trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before rallying to take a lead in the second half. Central owned a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

“They hit their shots and we didn’t in the fourth quarter,” said Mason County Central coach Mike Weinert. “We didn’t shoot that bad. We just didn’t capitalize on our turnovers. We have to do that. The girls, I thought, played extremely hard and the effort is there. I think they’re learning, and there’s going to be some bumps.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.