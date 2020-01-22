The Ludington boys basketball team played a big non-conference game on Tuesday night at Hawley Gymnasium against the Traverse City Central Trojans, but fell, 53-37.

“We knew we were going to face a very good defensive team tonight, the best since our Reeths-Puffer game,” said Ludington head coach Thad Shank. “My initial thought is that we have to get better at the offensive end of the floor against real good defensive pressure. We have scored easily at times this year, but we have not seen this kind of defense for much of the season.

“Our transition offense was good early on and put us in good positions to attack a disorganized defense, but as the game slowed down we played into their hands and allowed them to set their defense and use their strength and physicality to their benefit.”

