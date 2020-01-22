VICTORY TWP. — Not many breaks have gone Manistee’s way this season, and that trend continued in Tuesday night’s Northern Michigan Hockey League contest against the Traverse Bay Reps at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.

Even when the Chippewas (2-10) had a five-minute power play following a major penalty called on the Reps, they not only failed to capitalize on the man advantage, but saw the Reps score a shorthanded goal.

