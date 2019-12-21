Ludington senior Eleah Billings beamed Friday as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Bethel College in South Bend, Indiana.

Billings said she had her eyes on attending a small, Christian college or university, and that’s where the ball started rolling.

“I looked at a few other ones. Spring Arbor, I was really interested in them. I was introduced to Bethel, and I saw some of the opportunities that they had. I got into contact with their coach, … and as soon as I got done with the swim season, I went down and visited.

“It went great. I loved the atmosphere there, and I felt like home.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.