VICTORY TWP. — Manistee took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but then was dealt a heartbreaking 3-2 loss by Cadillac in Tuesday night’s non-conference hockey game at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township.

It was the Chippewas’ fourth straight loss to start the season, and this one stung the most. After a scoreless first period, the Chippewas opened up a 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the second. But the Chippewas were outscored, 3-0, the rest of the way.

Despite the loss, Manistee coach Jim Foley saw more than one silver lining in the Chippewas’ performance, highlighted by the solid play of goalie Alex Shriver (Manistee Catholic) who faced 33 shots on the night and stopped 30 of them.

For more of this story, purchase an e-edition or pick up a print copy of the Daily News.